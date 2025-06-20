13-time WWE champion shows off incredible physique

A former multi-time WWE champion has shown off his incredible physique. The star is a current champion in ROH.

Dustin Rhodes first made a name for himself in WWE, where he wrestled under the ring name Goldust. During his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, he became a 13-time champion, winning the Intercontinental Title thrice, Hardcore Championship seven times, and three tag title reigns to his name. However, he hit the peak of his career after joining AEW. He is one-half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions with Sammy Guevara, and also holds the promotion's World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with The Von Erichs.

Recently, Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to show off his incredible physique. The 56-year-old said he felt good about his body while sharing the photograph.

"Feel pretty good about my body today. Been working hard. #KeepSteppin," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes opens up about his firing from WCW

Before Dustin Rhodes worked for WWE, he wrestled for WCW for a few years. However, his time in the promotion was short-lived as he was fired for bleeding on TV despite being allegedly told not to do so.

Dustin Rhodes recently responded to Eric Bischoff on X/Twitter, claiming that he got permission from Craig Leathers to bleed on TV. The former WWE star further alleged that he was terminated to make way for Hulk Hogan and his boys:

"And on another note, Eric Bischoff was speaking on my firing of WCW about bleeding. Number 1, and this will be talked about in my book at length, I reached out beforehand to Craig Leathers and was told we could. I would never disobey what my boss says. 2, why did Hogan bleed on that same ppv but it was ok. Need to get your facts straight. I lost my job and they did not. You know why? Cause Hogan and his boys had just arrived and they needed to clear out a few contracts."

Check out his comments in the video below:

It's great to see Dustin Rhodes still going strong at 56 and having the time of his life in All Elite Wrestling.

