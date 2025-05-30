Major AEW star reveals why he was fired from WCW; mentions Hulk Hogan

A veteran AEW star opened up on his WCW firing decades ago and also namedropped Hulk Hogan. The star also objected to his firing by revealing some secrets from the time.
Major AEW star, Dustin Rhodes, is known for his time in WWE as Goldust. He also had a decent run in WCW in the early 1990s. However, Dustin got fired in 1995 due to an infamous incident of bleeding on TV despite being allegedly told not to.
Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes took to X to open up on his firing from WCW and responded to Eric Bischoff, revealing that he took the permission to bleed from the broadcaster, Craig Leathers:
"For those in the IWC that say I have never had any Charisma, you're absolutely wrong. You could never do what I do, EVER. I have busted my a** my whole career. Real fans know. And on another note, Eric Bischoff was speaking on my firing of WCW about bleeding. Number 1, and this will be talked about in my book at length, I reached out beforehand to Craig Leathers and was told we could."
Dustin also mentioned how Hulk Hogan bled on the same show but didn't get fired. Rhodes accused Hogan of having a hand in his firing as well:
"I would never disobey what my boss says. 2, why did Hogan bleed on that same ppv but it was ok. Need to get your facts straight. I lost my job and they did not. You know why? Cause Hogan and his boys had just arrived and they needed to clear out a few contracts."
The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.
AEW veteran further reflected on getting fired instead of Hulk Hogan
After opening up on how Hulk Hogan was not fired after the infamous bleeding incident in WCW, AEW veteran, Dustin Rhodes, also explained in his aforementioned post how he didn't sue the company and kept working hard:
"It was wrong, but you know what I didn't do? Sue. Because I knew I was gonna be just fine because I bust my a** each and every time I am out there and have had an extraordinary career. For the record, I don't have a problem with Eric, but this shouldn't have been talked about on air. I'm Dustin F***ing Rhodes, a charismatic, hard working legend. Man this sh*t p*sses me off."
Only time will tell if Eric Bischoff or Hulk Hogan will respond to the comments by Dustin Rhodes.