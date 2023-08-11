14-time WWE champion is officially retired after 3-decade career; a new promotional video may have confirmed 

The clouds of uncertainty over the in-ring future of WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star Billy Gunn are looming large.

A few weeks ago on Collision, The Daddy @ss signaled his retirement after he and The Acclaimed failed to knock The House of Black off their perch. The 59-year-old left his trademark boots in the middle of the ring and walked out on his friends.

Neither Billy Gunn nor AEW has issued an official statement on his possible retirement ever since. However, his spouse, Paula Sopp, may have confirmed on social media that Gunn's time as an active in-ring competitor is over.

AEW's official Twitter handle also seems to have put the speculation to rest once and for all. In a new promotional video for the upcoming Collision, the company is advertising the return of The Acclaimed to the tag team division. Interestingly, the orator can be heard saying, "Billy Gunn retired," at the beginning of the video.

During a career spanning over three decades, Billy Gunn racked up as many as 26 championships, 14 of which were under his illustrious time in WWE. Only time will tell whether The Daddy @$$ has actually called it quits.

Regardless, his legacy will be cherished in years to come. His sons, Austin and Colten, have already followed in his footsteps and will look to carry on the family's legacy.

What did Anthony Bowens say about WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn's possible retirement?

Fans weren't the only ones left speechless after WWE legend Billy Gunn made a symbolic gesture of his retirement.

Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed, who witnessed it live in person, made some surprising revelations. Speaking to Chris Distefano on the Chrissy Chaos podcast, Bowens explained how he felt at that moment:

"No, I really didn't. I don't think the cameras caught it, but I get very emotional when I'm out there because I get connected to the audience, I don't think I've cried in a wrestling ring. I got teary-eyed because he stood up, and his face was beat red, and at this point in our careers where Billy has been such a beacon of light for us, he's been guiding us from the beginning since we joined up with him last year."

It is unclear who The Acclaimed will face this Saturday, but with All In right around the corner, fans will be hoping to see them in a meaningful storyline.

