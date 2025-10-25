14-time WWE champion not sidelined from AEW due to injury; reason behind absence revealed

A former WWE champion has been out of action from AEW for some time. Now, the real reason behind his absence has come to light.Billy Gunn has been a regular feature on AEW TV since the early days of the company. He initially started teaming with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, until they turned their backs on him. Following this, he started teaming with The Acclaimed, and they even found success as a trio. However, Gunn recently had a fallout with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster due to their behaviour. Gunn has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since May 2025, and his last wrestling match took place in September.During a recent interview on Fuel &amp; Flex, Billy Gunn stated that he had stress fractures in his back. Following the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer's team reached out to WrestlePurists to clarify that the previously mentioned injury is an old one and does not hamper his ability to wrestle or train. They even attached video proof to show that Gunn is fine and healthy. Gunn's team also clarified that his absence was due to a lack of creative plans.“Billy is fine, this is a very old injury that he has dealt with for years. It does not interfere with wrestling or training. It just gets sore if he trains too heavy or hard. Attached is a video today showing everyone he Is ok. Because of the internet, our phones have been blowing up asking if his back is hurt. His absence from AEW is due to him not being booked by creative.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]The Gunns banned Billy Gunn from working with them in AEWBilly Gunn used to appear alongside his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, during their earlier days in AEW. However, after his sons turned on him in 2022, they have gone their separate ways for the most part.During a recent appearance on the Fuel &amp; Flex podcast, Billy Gunn revealed that his sons had banned him from working with them because they are trying to figure things out on their own.&quot;So, they have banned me from working with them only because they’re trying to figure things out on their own,&quot; said Gunn. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]It will be interesting to see when Billy Gunn will return to AEW TV.