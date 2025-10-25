  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 14-time WWE champion not sidelined from AEW due to injury; reason behind absence revealed

14-time WWE champion not sidelined from AEW due to injury; reason behind absence revealed

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 25, 2025 15:06 GMT
WWE Championship
This star is popular among the fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

A former WWE champion has been out of action from AEW for some time. Now, the real reason behind his absence has come to light.

Ad

Billy Gunn has been a regular feature on AEW TV since the early days of the company. He initially started teaming with his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, until they turned their backs on him. Following this, he started teaming with The Acclaimed, and they even found success as a trio. However, Gunn recently had a fallout with Anthony Bowens and Max Caster due to their behaviour. Gunn has not competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion since May 2025, and his last wrestling match took place in September.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent interview on Fuel & Flex, Billy Gunn stated that he had stress fractures in his back. Following the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer's team reached out to WrestlePurists to clarify that the previously mentioned injury is an old one and does not hamper his ability to wrestle or train. They even attached video proof to show that Gunn is fine and healthy. Gunn's team also clarified that his absence was due to a lack of creative plans.

Ad
“Billy is fine, this is a very old injury that he has dealt with for years. It does not interfere with wrestling or training. It just gets sore if he trains too heavy or hard. Attached is a video today showing everyone he Is ok. Because of the internet, our phones have been blowing up asking if his back is hurt. His absence from AEW is due to him not being booked by creative.” [H/T WrestlePurists on X]
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

The Gunns banned Billy Gunn from working with them in AEW

Billy Gunn used to appear alongside his sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, during their earlier days in AEW. However, after his sons turned on him in 2022, they have gone their separate ways for the most part.

During a recent appearance on the Fuel & Flex podcast, Billy Gunn revealed that his sons had banned him from working with them because they are trying to figure things out on their own.

Ad
"So, they have banned me from working with them only because they’re trying to figure things out on their own," said Gunn. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It will be interesting to see when Billy Gunn will return to AEW TV.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications