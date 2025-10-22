WWE legend provides an unfortunate health update amid AEW absence

A WWE legend, who is currently signed with AEW but on hiatus, has drawn attention after sharing an unfortunate health update.
That legend is Billy Gunn, a WWE Hall of Famer who joined All Elite Wrestling in 2019, the year the company was incepted. The former DX member has maintained his presence through both wrestling and managing stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. As of today, Gunn has been away from programming due to undisclosed reasons, and amid his absence, the 61-year-old shared that he is dealing with two stress fractures in his back.
The revelation occurred during Gunn's recent appearance on the Caffeinated with Charlie William Parks podcast. The "Bad A**" star discussed his love for squatting but revealed he's had a tough time with it due to fractures. Still, he said that won't stop him from continuing to exercise.
“I love to squat. I don’t know what it is. I’m not a huge squatter. I don’t know what it is. I love the feeling, I love the movement. But I have two stress fractures in my back that absolutely smoke me when I do it. I refuse not to do it. I’m not gonna do it. I found ways to make myself feel safer doing it just in case my back — every time I squat, I box squat." [H/T: WrestlePurists on X]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Billy Gunn says he's been banned from working with his sons in AEW.
Billy Gunn parted ways with his sons, Colten and Austin, on AEW programming after they betrayed him back in 2022. In a separate instance on the Caffeinated with Charlie William Parks podcast, the legend revealed that he's been banned from working with his sons in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
"So, they have banned me from working with them only because they’re trying to figure things out on their own," said Gunn. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
After the betrayal, Gunn joined the Acclaimed but hasn't appeared much on TV since their breakup earlier this year. It’s uncertain when he’ll be back on AEW programming.
