"They have banned me from working" - WWE legend confirms he's not allowed to work with his sons in AEW

A WWE and AEW legend has revealed that he is not allowed to work with his sons in the Tony Khan-led promotion. The star in question, Billy Gunn, parted ways with Austin and Colten Gunn on All Elite programming some time ago.

Ad

The former New Age Outlaw has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since the year of its foundation, and has maintained his presence in and performed for the company on-screen, backstage and inside the squared circle. Recently, he was managing Anthony Bowens, although he has not been featured on television much since The Pride of Pro-Wrestling lashed out at the veteran for physically stopping him from continuing his post-match ambush on Max Caster.

Ad

Trending

Before he started accompanying Bowens on his solo career, and before he teamed with The Acclaimed as a trio, Gunn used to be aligned with his sons, Austin and Colten, who have been tag team rivals with The 5-Tool Player and the "Best Wrestler Alive" in AEW. The brothers had betrayed Billy back in 2022, which had solidified their father's iconic alliance with Caster and Bowens. Though the Gunn family reunited last year when The Acclaimed and The Bang Bang Gang briefly joined forces, Jay White's crew eventually turned on the babyfaces, even taking their trios belts at AEW Dynasty : Zero Hour.

Ad

Billy Gunn has not appeared alongside Austin and Colten in quite some time now, and during his recent appearance on the Caffeinated with Charlie William Parks podcast, the former WWE legend revealed that his sons have supposedly "banned" him from working with them, so as to enable them to find their own way to thrive in the pro-wrestling business.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

"So, they have banned me from working with them only because they’re trying to figure things out on their own." - said Gunn. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Ad

AEW's Billy Gunn denied nepotism allegations against his sons

Later on during the same podcast, Billy Gunn spoke at length to refute rumors that Austin and Colten Gunn were signed by All Elite Wrestling because of his own veteran status. The Hall of Famer emphatically claimed that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions had merely received training from their father, and that he had not intervened on behalf of his sons in any way to get them signed, stating:

Ad

"They weren't handed anything. Those kids work so hard. People don't understand. 'They're your kids, they got this job...' No. They didn't get nothing from me. They got trained by me, that's it. There's no me making phone calls and saying, 'Hey, will you hire my kids?' No. They had to do it on their own, they worked on their own, they called people that they needed to call, they went through the same process as everybody else." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

While Colten Gunn is on the shelf right now due to a knee injury he sustained a few months ago, Austin continues to appear on AEW television along with Juice Robinson and lately with their newest stable-mate, Ace Austin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences