14-time WWE champion makes AEW return

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 20, 2025 13:08 GMT
The star joined AEW in 2019 [ Images from AEW and WWE
A 14-time WWE champion returned to AEW programming at Collision last night. The star last performed in an All Elite Wrestling ring over a year ago.

At All In: Texas, Anthony Bowens competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match but came up short. Following the match, the Pride of Professional Wrestling was shown venting his frustration backstage over his loss. He also lashed out at his manager, Billy Gunn, over the veteran's inability to help him advance in his career.

Last night on Collision, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion and multi-time WWF/WWE Tag Team Champion made his first AEW TV appearance in quite a while during a backstage segment where Anthony Bowens was giving an interview.

Gunn and Bowens were then engaged in a war of words, with Gunn persuading the Five-Tool Player to get on the same page before asking him to trust him.

"Do you trust me?" @RealBillyGunn has @Bowens_Official’s next opponent lined up for next week! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max."

Check out the interaction between Gunn and Bowens below:

Anthony Bowens recently reacted to his loss on AEW All In on social media

Anthony Bowens is a name on the up in the Jacksonville-based promotion after his return at Dynasty earlier this year. However, the Pride of Professional Wrestling had to deal with a bunch of losses on television shortly after.

At All In, Bowens competed in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match and, despite a good showing, came up short to the eventual winner, MJF. What hurt him more was seemingly being upstaged by former Acclaimed tag partner, Max Caster.

A week later, the Five-tool Champion took to X to share a picture from the moment where he was embarrassed by Caster at All In and sent a message along with it.

"I see this pic every day, and it’s driving me f**king nuts!" Bowens posted.
With Bowens now seemingly patching things up with Billy Gunn, it remains to be seen if his career trajectory can shoot up going forward.

Edited by Harish Raj S
