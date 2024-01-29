15-time champion puts Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club on notice: “We are far from done”

An AEW star called out Jon Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club following their loss against the faction. The star being discussed is Shane Taylor.

Jon Moxley has scored wins over Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty in recent weeks. Following Lee Moriarty's loss against Moxley on a recent edition of Collision, Shane took a cheap shot at Moxley.

This set up their match for Collision where Moxley and Claudio defeated Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty.

After their loss, Taylor sent a warning to BCC and stated that the war between them was not over in an exclusive clip.

"We make a career of fighting the biggest, the baddest, and the best competition out there. When you do that, when you don’t duck anybody, when you don’t run from anybody, sometimes, you learn those hard lessons. You face those consequences. But make no mistake about it, Moxley, Claudio, we are far from done. As far as I’m concerned, when people think about the baddest dudes in this company, they will not think about the BCC. They will think about STP," Shane Taylor said. [H/T - Fightful]

Shane Taylor has been wrestling for more than 17 years. He has wrestled and won different championships in promotions like Cleveland Knights Championship Wrestling, New Era Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Rampage, Ring of Honor, and Renegade Wrestling Alliance.

Jon Moxley sends a message to Shane Taylor

In a recent backstage interview, Moxley had a warning for Taylor and Moriarty following their win on Collision.

"Shane Taylor and this Lee Moriarty, I like them. Lots of heart, a lot of skills, tough guys. They said a lot of stuff about who we are and who they are in the jungle and stuff like that. I really don't think they know how this works. Here's how this works, for example, take Claudio here, if you want everything Claudio has, if you want his spot and everything that comes with it, you can have it for one low, low price. All you gotta do is whoop him. So now a lot of people are lining up around that block to try that one," Moxley said.

Fans are excited for this new rivalry gearing up between Blackpool Combat Club and Shane Taylor Promotions and are looking forward to see where it goes.

