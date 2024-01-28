Blackpool Combat Club reacts to heat from rival AEW team: "This is not some child's kindergarten game, this is grown-up sh*t"

AEW stars Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli (Blackpool Combat Club) recently sent a message to a top tag team that the duo defeated at Collision.

The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley faced Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor of the Shane Taylor Promotions at the most recent edition of AEW Collision. The match was full of hard-hitting action and Jon Moxley put Lee in a rear naked chokehold to pick up the victory for his team.

In an exclusive interview post Collision, Moxley and Claudio had a warning for the Shane Taylor Promotions.

"Shane Taylor and this Lee Moriarty, I like them. Lots of heart, a lot of skills, tough guys. They said a lot of stuff about who we are and who they are in the jungle and stuff like that. I really don't think they know how this works. Here's how this works, for example, take Claudio here, if you want everything Claudio has, if you want his spot and everything that comes with it, you can have it for one low, low price. All you gotta do is whoop his a**. So now a lot of people are lining up around that block to try that one." [00:01-00:37]

Claudio Castagnoli also sent a message to the Shane Taylor Promotion:

"I've known this man for close to 20 years. This is not some child's kindergarten game, this is grown-up sh*t. We're professionals, this is a different level, a different world. Tonight, you got a nice introduction to it. If you really, really got what it takes, and stick with it for a lot longer, I'll see you again." [0:38-00:1:22]

Shane Taylor Promotions responded to Blackpool Combat Clubs' comments after AEW Collision

Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty responded to the BCC in an interesting fashion as Lee claimed that they were there to prove themselves, no matter who was standing across them in the squared circle. Meanwhile, Shane Taylor claimed that they were far from done with the former AEW World Champion Jon Moey and Claudio Castagnoli.

"We make a career of fighting the biggest, the baddest, and the best competition out there. When you don't duck anybody and you don't run from anybody, sometimes, you learn those hard lessons, you face those consequences. But make no mistakes about it, Moxley, Claudio, we are far from done. Because as far as I'm concerned, when people think about the baddest dudes in the company, they will not think about the BCC, They will think about STP." [2:25-2:57]

It will be interesting to see what this explosive rivalry brings next as both teams can not seem to stand each other, a taste of which fans saw in their brutal tag team match this past week on AEW Collision.

What is your favorite moment of the Blackpool Combat Club in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

