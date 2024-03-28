15-time WWE champion makes an unexpected AEW return on Dynamite

A 15-time WWE champion made an unexpected return to AEW programming on the latest episode of Dynamite. The star is Dustin Rhodes.

The Natural has been a foundational cornerstone of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its creation. Rhodes has put on memorable performances against budding stars and industry veterans alike. He challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship in January 2024 on Dynamite.

The former Goldust has not competed inside the AEW ring since teaming up with The Von Erichs to defeat Hitt, Romero Crews, and Shimbashi on the February 14, 2024, taping of Rampage. Dustin Rhodes finally made his return to All Elite Wrestling television on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

In a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, the veteran reflected on his career in the Tony Khan-led promotion and spoke of feeling as driven and hungry as a competitor as in the early days. However, Rhodes was interrupted by The Butcher, who laid out a challenge to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion for a match on the upcoming episode of Rampage.

Expand Tweet

The 54-year-old accepted The Butcher's challenge. The two men previously collided in a Bunkhouse Tag Team Match on the November 11, 2020, episode of Dynamite alongside QT Marshall and The Blade, respectively.

Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract is set to expire this fall, according to recent reports. It remains to be seen if he will continue to be All Elite or join his brother Cody Rhodes in WWE.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you want Dustin Rhodes to join WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion