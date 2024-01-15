16-time WWE champion drops subtle hint at AEW return

A WWE Hall of Famer has dropped a hint at making his return to AEW after making sporadic appearances.

Mr Monday Night, Rob Van Dam gained prominence in the wrestling industry for his amazing acrobatic style and tenure over the years. Moreover, he won numerous accolades and championships along the way, including a total of 16 titles under the WWE umbrella.

RVD shockingly appeared for AEW in August. He unsuccessfully challenged Jack Perry for the FTW Championship and then went on to align with HOOK for a number of appearances.

Rob Van Dam has not been seen on AEW programming since November of last year. However, with the company making its debut in Tulsa, a user on X asked RVD if he would be open to appearing for the show. While he did not respond to the question, Van Dam dropped a subtle hint at returning by liking the post. You can check out the tweet here.

Rob Van Dam had massive praise for a former WWE star who made his NJPW debut

Rob Van Dam recently spoke highly about former WWE World Champion Dolph Ziggler, now going by his real name, Nic Nemeth. Nemeth recently debuted in NJPW and is set to challenge for the Global Heavyweight Championship.

On the recent edition of his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Van Dam credited Nemeth following his NJPW debut. He called Nemeth an incredible performer with the ability to outwork everybody else.

"I’ve always enjoyed his company, hanging out with him, joking around with him, and I think he’s a great wrestler. It’s not just outlasting everybody, but it’s being able to outwork everybody, and staying in there for decades. Eventually, you might get noticed,” Rob Van Dam said. [H/T EWrestling News]

Nic Nemeth also made his TNA debut at the recent Hard to Kill pay-per-view, confronting Moose right after he retained his TNA World Heavyweight Title against Alex Shelley. He appeared right behind him from the crowd and planted the champion with a Zig Zag to a thunderous ovation from the fans.

With Ziggler ready to make a mark, it remains to be seen how he will perform in NJPW and TNA.

Are you excited to see Nic Nemeth as a part of TNA? Sound off in the comments section below!

