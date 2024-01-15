Nic Nemeth (fka WWE's Dolph Ziggler) breaks silence with two-word message following TNA debut

Nic Nemeth, formerly known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, has broken his silence following his incredible debut for TNA Wrestling last night.

TNA Wrestling's Hard to Kill event took place last night, and it was a newsworthy show. AJ "Top Dolla" Francis appeared during the pre-show for the event and was mocked by Joe Hendry. The former WWE star responded by chokeslamming Hendry in the middle of the ring. Former superstar Dana Brooke also appeared at Hard to Kill and debuted a new gimmick.

Moose defeated Alex Shelley at Hard to Kill 2024 to retain the TNA Championship. After the match, Nic Nemeth's name flashed on the screen as the crowd went crazy. Nemeth showed up in the ring and planted Moose with a Zig Zag.

After his stunning debut last night at TNA Hard to Kill 2024, the veteran took to social media to break his silence. Nemeth wrote "Let's rock" and shared an image from his appearance at Hard to Kill in his Instagram post.

Former WWE star Matt Cardona challenges Nic Nemeth

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, has issued a challenge to Nic Nemeth.

The Indy God issued a challenge to Nic Nemeth at GWC No Compadre on January 12. Cardona could not compete at the event due to his flight being canceled but appeared on the show via satellite. The veteran noted that he beat Ziggler in the past to become the United States Champion and plans on defeating him once again.

"Let me remind you, Nic. I’m the man that beat you to become the WWE United States Champion, and I fully intend to beat you again. So here we are. I’m laying out the challenge right here. Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona. You name the time, you name the place, it doesn’t matter to me because I’m Alwayz Ready," Cardona said. (H/T Fightful)

Ziggler spent 19 years as a WWE Superstar and had an incredible career with the Stamford-based company. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the veteran in the wider wrestling world.

Did you enjoy Nic Nemeth's debut for TNA Wrestling at Hard to Kill 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here