Former WWE Superstar introduces new gimmick following major debut

WWE released several athletes from its roster post-summer in 2023. However, they were immensely talented to sit on the bench for too long.

One such star is Dana Brooke, who made her TNA debut at the company's Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Evidently, she hit the reset button and it seems the "Dana Brooke" character is now in the rearview mirror.

On Instagram, Dana shared a new post with the caption "Ash by Elegance," which appears to be her ring-name going forward.

Along with the 35-year-old, the Hard to Kill event was also notable for the TNA debuts of Nic Nemeth and AJ Francis, better known as Dolph Ziggler and Top Dolla, respectively.

Is Trinity Fatu FKA Naomi WWE bound following TNA Hard To Kill?

It was reported a week ago that Trinity Fatu will be back in the Stamford-based promotion after finishing up her commitments with TNA. Furthermore, a Royal Rumble appearance cannot be ruled out, considering that it is believed she may be back as soon as January end.

At TNA Hard To Kill, which took place Saturday night, Jordynne Grace defeated Trinity by pinfall after 14 minutes and 30 seconds. In the process, the former became the new TNA Knockouts World Champion, ending Trinity's reign at 182 days.

As Naomi, she was last seen on WWE TV in 2022. She and Sasha Banks won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 and held on to the belts until the May 16 episode of RAW when they shocked one and all by quitting the company.

In March 2023, Naomi confirmed that she is no longer signed with the global juggernaut. The following month she made her TNA debut. It remains to be seen how she will be used on WWE TV going forward.

Presently, her husband, Jimmy Uso, and other members of The Bloodline are a part of the SmackDown roster.

