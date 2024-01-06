Update on Trinity Fatu FKA Naomi's potential WWE Royal Rumble return

Former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu, is the current Knockouts World Champion, signed with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), formerly IMPACT Wrestling. She made a name for herself after leaving the global juggernaut in May 2022.

Her name has been making headlines in the wrestling media of late, as many believe she is on her way back to the sports entertainment juggernaut. Her real-life husband Jimmy Uso and The Bloodline all work in the Stamford-based promotion.

Per PWInsider, Trinity Fatu is expected to be back as soon as she is done with her commitments to TNA. One source disclosed that she may return by the end of January. She is booked for TNA's Hard To Kill pay-per-view this month, and for at least two TV tapings. The Royal Rumble PLE is scheduled for January 27, 2024.

As Naomi in WWE, she is a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion (replaced today by the Women's World Championship), and a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

What's next for The Bloodline in WWE?

The Rock sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy following his surprise return at RAW: Day 1, during which he cut a promo hinting at a future showdown with the "Head of the Table," Roman Reigns.

Solo Sikoa is still riding high on a wave of momentum on the blue brand. He was last seen wrestling a singles contest on PLE at Crown Jewel. At the Saudi event, he emphatically defeated John Cena, sending the latter packing.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated showdowns comes between The Uso twins. Their rivalry sparked at SummerSlam 2023 when Jimmy cost Jey in his match for the Undisputed Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. Jimmy later rejoined The Bloodline, while Jey moved to Monday nights.

Main Event Jey made a public statement about Jimmy Uso and stated that he will "beat his a**" at WrestleMania 40.

Since arriving in WWE in 2010, The Usos have not had a singles match on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Their first could take place this year though, against one another. The company has released new merchandise for Jimmy Uso which is seemingly a hint of things to come.

Do you think there is a possibility of Trinity Fatu joining The Bloodline story upon return? Sound off in the comments section below!