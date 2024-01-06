"We're getting that Mania match" - Recent WWE release has fans speculating about dream match

A recent move from WWE has fans excited about a potential dream match at WrestleMania 40.

The official shop of WWE just released new Jimmy Uso merchandise featuring the phrase "No Yeet." It was a play on his twin brother Jey Uso's popular catchphrase "Yeet" used on Monday Night RAW.

Jimmy tried to use "Yeet" a few times in front of Roman Reigns, who is not fond of the term due to his history with Jey. He has had a few viral videos of himself turning "Yeet" into "No Yeet" to please The Tribal Chief.

Jimmy Uso's "No Yeet" shirt is the exact opposite of Jey's popular blue "Yeet" merchandise. It's red and is called by the shop as a special event item. The shirt is available for purchase at $32.99 plus shipping. Sizes small to 5XL are available.

The WWE Universe took the merchandise release as a sign that Triple H is cooking up a dream match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

One fan wrote:

"We're getting that Mania match."

This fan commented:

"Jimmy vs Jey at Mania40 will be like Hogan vs Rock at Mania18!"

Another fan noticed the contrast between the twins since they split:

"I think it's funny that the dude on the red brand has the blue shirt and the dude on the blue brand has the red shirt."

Here are other memes and reactions to Jimmy's new merchandise:

Jey Uso has elevated his stature as a top babyface on RAW and could be headed for a match against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. On the other hand, Jimmy Uso has been entertaining in segments, but hasn't been as successful in the ring on the blue brand.

Jey's real feelings about facing Jimmy on WWE's Grandest Stage

In an interview with Billboard back in November 2023, Jey Uso was asked about the possibility of facing Jimmy at WrestleMania 40. Jey acknowledged that it would be the biggest match of their careers and that he'd end up as the winner.

"That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family," Jey said. "And I'd beat his a**."

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is expected to start later this month at the Royal Rumble. It would be the perfect event to begin a feud between The Usos although the brand split might make things harder given Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis' propensity to one-up each other.

