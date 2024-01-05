Jimmy Uso gets new merch ahead of Roman Reigns' return to WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso started his journey as a singles star after WWE SummerSlam 2023 when he turned on his brother. However, it's been filled with several highs and lows, and Jimmy is expected to start hot with new merch coming his way ahead of The Tribal Chief's return.

Last year, Jimmy Uso turned heel for the first time in his career against Jey Uso when the latter was moments away from beating Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Jimmy Uso's heel run hasn't delivered yet as he takes the pinfalls during matches or gets beaten up by the babyface star in any storyline involving The Bloodline over the past few months.

However, one can expect big things from Jimmy on Friday Night SmackDown as the new year kicks off with New Year's Resolution. Ahead of Roman Reigns' return at the year's first show for the blue brand, Jimmy Uso gets his merch.

The merch is based on how much The Tribal Chief doesn't like the word 'Yeet.' It will be interesting to see what Jimmy does next on Friday Night SmackDown.

10-time WWE Tag Team Champion open to face Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

The Usos dominated the tag team division over the past few years after they joined The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey Uso went on to rule the tag team division across brands when they defeated RK-Bro and unified the belts for the first time in years.

However, the team split when Jimmy Uso chose The Bloodline over his own twin brother at WWE SummerSlam. Speaking to Billboard, Jey Uso spoke about Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa's recent work on the blue brand. He also added that it would be a dream come true to face his brother at WrestleMania 40.

"He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows... That would go down as the No. 1 moment in my career, if I get to wrestle with Jimmy in the sold-out Philadelphia in front of friends and family."

It will be interesting to see if the two stars cross paths again on The Road to WrestleMania.

What are your thoughts on Jimmy Uso's current run? Sound off in the comment section below.