16-time WWE champion hints at wanting a massive Royal Rumble return

With the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event happening this Saturday, speculations regarding several names appearing in the iconic match have been going around. Amid the speculations running wild, 16-time WWE champion Rob Van Dam has just hinted at his return.

The last time RVD stepped foot in the ring for the Stamford-based promotion was back in 2014, during a singles match against Seth Rollins on SmackDown. Since then, he has only appeared in certain segments and was even inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2021. Rob Van Dam's most recent appearance in a major promotion was for AEW, and he competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion a total of three times.

On X/Twitter, Rob Van Dam was seen liking a recent tweet from a fan, which was a video edit of the WWE Hall of Famer's entrance package for the Royal Rumble. This could be a tease at him making an appearance at the premium live event this Saturday.

Screenshot of RVD's liked tweet.

The actual tweet itself can be found below:

Expand Tweet

Whether Rob Van Dam makes his epic return and shocks the WWE Universe at the 2024 Royal Rumble remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has also teased an AEW return

While on the narrative of Rob Van Dam's liked tweets, he has also recently liked a tweet teasing his return to AEW.

One month ago, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that following a successful show in Oklahoma City, he would be bringing his shows to Tulsa, Oklahoma, this time around. A fan tagged the WWE Hall of Famer in his tweet and asked if he was going to appear for the show.

RVD may not have directly responded to the tweet, but he indeed liked the tweet, which alone may have been a tease that this was possible. AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be making their way to Tulsa, Oklahoma, next month, on February 21.

Expand Tweet

Despite being a veteran in the wrestling industry, RVD has shown that he still has what it takes to compete in the ring. With that being said, a Royal Rumble appearance is very possible, as this would end up being a one-off affair. Who knows, maybe one final stint with WWE might be in the cards.

Do you want to see Rob Van Dam back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.