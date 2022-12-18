18-year-old star makes surprising debut at this week's AEW tapings (Spoilers)

This week's AEW Dark tapings featured 18-year-old independent standout Billie Starkz.

Starkz has earned herself a reputation as one of the youngest and brightest talents on the independent scene. In 2022 she worked dates with GCW and TJPW, as well as holding the BLP Heavyweight, Girl Fight, and '2econd' Wrestling titles.

She started wrestling as a teenager in 2018, making her debut in November of that year for Girl Fight Wrestling. She now appears to have another feather to put in her cap as she appeared on this week's AEW Dark Tapings.

It is unknown yet who she faced in her AEW debut, but fans on Twitter were quick to excitedly post her appearance with several calls for Tony Khan to bring her in full-time.

Tony Khan has had no issues signing younger prospects in the past. The likes of HOOK, Austin, and Colten Gunn have been signed at a young age and appear as regulars for the company.

He even signed Nick Wayne when he was just 16 years of age. Starkz and Wayne have faced one another this year and last.

Nick Wayne opened up on being the youngest AEW signee ever

Fans who have heard of Billie Starkz have also probably heard of Nick Wayne. Another hyper-young pro wrestler, Wayne has had an immense 2022 as a regular for GCW, standing opposite the likes of Wheeler Yuta and Will Ospreay.

Shortly after news broke that he had signed a deal with Tony Khan's promotion, the 17-year-old shared his feelings on the matter.

"Man, it feels so crazy [to be signed to AEW]. Just hearing people tell me the title, like, ‘The youngest wrestler ever signed to All Elite Wrestling.’ It sounds so crazy. That’s another thing I’d love to talk about and put in the book one day. But man, just from now until I’m 18 years old, we got about a year-and-a-half left. I’m just working as hard as I can right now so the day I turn 18, I’m ready to go, I look the part. My talent in the ring is crisp, you know? Just working to be the best version of myself." said Wayne. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Despite being such a young age, Nick Wayne held his first world title towards the end of last year and the beginning of this year. His reign as 5CC Wrestling Champion lasted 210 days and ended in February this year.

