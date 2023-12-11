19-year-old AEW talent calls former WWE star Athena a "minion"

A 19-year-old AEW star recently took to social media and called former WWE Superstar Athena (FKA Ember Moon) a "minion." The talent in question is Billie Starkz, who will challenge Athena for the ROH Women's World Championship.

Over the past few months, Athena has been an on-screen mentor to Billie Starkz and Lexy Nair, whom the Fallen Goddess calls her minions. On the November 30, 2023, edition of Honor Club, the ROH Women's Champion had an in-ring segment during which she announced that Nair had graduated from the 'minion training' and Starkz hadn't, despite her excellent win-loss record recently.

Angered by the announcement, Starkz attacked the 35-year-old, thus cutting ties with her. Billie Starkz then got herself a match against Athena for the ROH Women's championship in the main event of Final Battle on December 15, 2023.

Before the clash with the former WWE Superstar, the 19-year-old took to Social media and claimed that she would graduate Minions In Training (MIT) by dethroning the Women's Champion, whom she called the 'minion overlord:'

"4 days until my final battle test. I’m about to graduate #MIT and dethrone the minion overlord. #watchROH #ROHFinalBattle #overMIT," wrote Billie Starkz.

Athena calls out AEW star Eddie Kingston after his recent comments

The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship and ROH World Champion, Eddie Kingston, recently took shots at the other champions in AEW for not putting enough effort at work. Athena took notice of the AEW star's remark and responded with a harsh warning on a recent episode of Ring of Honor:

"Eddie Kingston, I know that you don't come to my show very often. You haven't been here for a while. But the next time I hear you talk about my show, and me, as ROH Women's Champion, not carrying my weight, I'm gonna backfist you back to the future," Athena said.

The ROH Women's Champion added that she has been carrying the promotion on her back and demanded respect from the Mad King:

"Let me be clear, my back, is so heavy, from carrying every person and h**y I've been in the ring, not only the women's division, but the entire d**n show, Eddie. I am the Standard at Ring of Honor, I am the workhorse of this entire show. And it's about time you show some respect to the fallen Goddess, the minion overlord, the Alpha, the ROH Gatekeeper, but most of all, your forever ROH Women's World Champion," Athena said.

