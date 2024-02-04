1997 Sting was 2024 Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Sting were recently compared in interesting fashion after Rhodes' WrestleMania plans were seemingly altered at this past week's SmackDown, which led to an outrage by the fans.

The American Nightmare was set to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Rock made his surprising return at this Friday's SmackDown and may have taken away Cody's WrestleMania spot against The Tribal Cheif.

However, Eric Bischoff recently spoke about how the events remind him of Starrcade 1997, where the main event between Hulk Hogan and The Icon had a backstory of about 18 months but had a screwy finish. The match was supposed to culminate when referee Nick Patrick would do a fast count, but Bret Hart inserted himself in the match as a special referee.

On Twitter, Bischoff shared the following tweet and revealed that he'll talk more about it in a new episode of his 83 Weeks podcast:

"Is Cody The Guy-Or Is The Rock?" As someone who was part of a decision to change the end of an 18 month story that captivated audiences and led to record ratings/revenue, only to leave fans disappointed, I have a "unique" perspective on what we are seeing in WWE with @CodyRhodes @TheRock and @WWERomanReigns. I will be recording a new episode of #83Weeks with @HeyHeyItsConrad . #WrestleMania40."

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette has a problem with Sting's retirement match

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about the potential retirement match of The Icon at AEW Revolution. Cornette stated that if The Vigilante and Darby win the Tag titles off of Big Bill and Ricky Starks, they can't lose them to The Young Bucks at Revolution.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated the following:

"Again, they’ve put the belts on Starks and Big Bill... and suddenly, they’ve decided that Darby and Sting should be the tag team champions going into Sting’s retirement match against the Buckaroos. But the Buckaroos can't win because that would be the ultimate level of d**chebaggery for them to win the belts that they don't deserve in the legend’s last match," he said.

It will be interesting to see what AEW has in store for the WWE Hall of Famer, as his retirement match is getting closer every day. The Icon is set to retire at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View event in March at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Do you think The Young Bucks are worth enough to be The Vigilante's final opponents? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE