Damian Priest reacts to Cody Rhodes giving up his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Damian Priest chimed in on the hot topic of Cody Rhodes stepping aside for The Rock's potential showdown with Roman Reigns.

After winning this year's Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare immediately pointed at The Bloodline leader, stating he would challenge him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

However, fans witnessed a major twist on RAW when Seth Rollins told Rhodes to challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at Mania. The 38-year-old star came face-to-face with Roman Reigns on SmackDown to give his decision.

The wrestling world was shocked after The American Nightmare confirmed that he wouldn't challenge The Tribal Chief at the Showcase of the Immortals, leading to The Rock's electrifying return. WWE teased a blockbuster main event between Reigns and Dwayne Johnson following an intense staredown.

The Judgment Day member has been holding the Money in the Bank contract since last year and has failed to cash in on several occasions. Taking to X, Damian Priest reacted to Cody Rhodes giving up his WrestleMania spot to The Rock, hinting at a possible cash-in.

"Interesting... #WrestleMania gonna be good! #Señor," he wrote.

Check out Priest's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' story has not been ruined by The Rock as there's a way for him to finish his feud with Roman Reigns, says legend

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell opened up about the seemingly changed plans involving Rhodes, Reigns, and The Rock.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell discussed how The American Nightmare could still finish his story the way WWE fans want him to. The wrestling veteran shared that Dwayne Johnson's inclusion does not spoil plans for Cody Rhodes.

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'God d**n, just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years," Mantell said.

Check out the full video below:

It remains to be seen if The Rock and Roman Reigns have a promo battle on next week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if Rhodes will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

What did you think of Damian Priest's reaction to Cody Rhodes giving up his spot for The Rock against Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.