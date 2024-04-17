"2-3 years" - Another real-life Bloodline member needs to be developed before possible WWE signing, says Mark Henry

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels that real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu needs to be developed more before he can join WWE.

Last week was a major turning point for The Bloodline as Solo Sikoa seemingly pulled a coup on Roman Reigns. Former NJPW star Tama Tonga also made his debut on the SmackDown episode. Solo and Tama then attacked Jimmy Uso and booted him out of the group, as Paul Heyman looked on, bewildered.

Following Tonga's arrival in WWE last week, fans have been wondering who else the Stamford-based promotion will bring next as the new addition to Roman Reigns' family.

While discussing the topic on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry praised Zilla Fatu and stated that he was "good-looking" and "physically intimidating."

However, Bully Ray stated that the star was still too new and young.

"But he's still new and still young. Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, they've been paying their dues. Tama has been at it now for more than 10 years. Jacob [is] probably close to that. So they got some seasoning under their belts. Zilla still needs to be developed."

Henry agreed with Bully Ray and said that Zilla needed another two to three years to develop.

"Yeah, he has still got another 2-3 years." [From 7:43 to 8:22]

Jey Uso comments on Solo Sikoa kicking out Jimmy Uso from Bloodline

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Cathy Kelley caught up with Jey Uso backstage before his match against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Kelley asked Jey to comment on Sikoa attacking his twin brother last week on SmackDown.

"Messing with The Bloodline over there, you’re going down the deep, dangerous road. I mean, they're adding members over there we don’t even know about. As far as Jimmy goes, I told him to come with me," Jey said.

It remains to be seen whether Jey and Jimmy will reunite and sort out their issues. Fans are also waiting with bated breath to see what Roman Reigns will have to say about the current situation.

