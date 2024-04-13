WWE fans go wild after Solo Sikoa takes matters into his own hands and kicks out Bloodline member

The WWE Universe went crazy after Solo Sikoa took matters into his own hands and kicked out a Bloodline member tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Despite having all the odds in their favor at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns still managed to lose his title to Cody Rhodes. Jimmy Uso also lost his match against Jey Uso on Night One of WrestleMania 40. After these heavy losses, The Bloodline were present on SmackDown tonight. But things seemed a bit different as they had lost access to their private locker room. Paul Heyman even told Solo Sikoa that wins and losses matter here and if they want their locker room back, they need to get back the title.

Later on in the night, The Bloodline was in the ring and The Wiseman was addressing their loss at WrestleMania 40 when he was interrupted by Sikoa who said that losses have consequences. He then looked at Jimmy Uso and hugged him. After the hug, in a shocking turn of events, Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso from behind. He then placed a chair in Jimmy's neck and hit him with the hip attack in the corner. When Heyman tried to call Roman Reigns, Solo took the phone from his hands and threw it down and stomped on it.

Expand Tweet

Fans went wild after the attack and took to social media to claim that Solo was now The Tribal Chief.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

This fan believes that Solo Sikoa is the Tribal Chief until Roman returns.

Expand Tweet

Another fan indicated we may have another Bloodline civil war on our hands.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan believes that Solo is starting his own Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Reigns responds to these actions from Solo on WWE SmackDown.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you agree with Solo Sikoa's actions on WWE SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion