Jey Uso finally breaks silence after Solo Sikoa kicks out Jimmy Uso from the Bloodline 

Jey Uso shared his thoughts on Solo Sikoa adding a new member to The Bloodline while kicking out Jimmy Uso from the group on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Enforcer took control of the heel faction on SmackDown this past Friday, as he asserted to Paul Heyman that defeats would lead to consequences. This was followed by Tama Tonga making his WWE debut. The former NJPW star joined forces with Solo as the duo laid out Jimmy with a vicious beatdown. Sikoa also stopped Heyman from calling Roman Reigns and destroyed The Wiseman's phone.

Jey Uso, who has distanced himself from The Bloodline since last year, was asked his thoughts on the matter by Cathy Kelley before his match against Finn Balor on RAW. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion had to say the following:

"Messing with The Bloodline over there, you’re going down the deep, dangerous road. I mean, they're adding members over there we don’t even know about. As far as Jimmy goes, I told him to come with me."

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor on WWE RAW!

While things may not be going well for Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, Jey Uso has established himself as a singles star on the red brand. The younger Uce defeated his twin brother at WrestleMania XL before earning the right to challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship on last week's RAW.

Ahead of the title match, Jey faced Damian's stablemate, Finn Balor, on RAW last night. Despite being attacked by Balor before the match, the former Bloodline member managed to come out on top. However, Jey's celebrations were short-lived, as The Judgment Day attacked him after the match.

However, the 38-year-old escaped the beatdown after a bit of dissension between Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso left The Bloodline after Jimmy Uso cost him the Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam 2023. The former champion joined forces with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and the duo have been close friends ever since. They also shared a segment on the red brand last night.

Poll : Should The Usos reunite? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback