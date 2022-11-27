Wrestling fans have reacted to Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, losing their respective championships on the 10th year anniversary of The Shield.

At AEW Full Gear 2022, Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to MJF after being betrayed by William Regal. Whereas at Survivor Series WarGames, Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match involving Bobby Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared the two former Shield members to their third stablemate, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite Moxley and Rollins' loss.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

Hyena @GothicHyena79 @ProWFinesse Both loses were the right call @ProWFinesse Both loses were the right call

Donald Frederick @eagleland006 @ProWFinesse 2 down... 1 to go (I know, won't happen til Mania at the earliest, but a person can dream). @ProWFinesse 2 down... 1 to go (I know, won't happen til Mania at the earliest, but a person can dream).

Y P @imYash07



It was exactly a year ago in Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse



#SurvivorSeries Jon Moxley & Seth Rollins both lose their titles in the 10 year anniversary of The Shield. Jon Moxley & Seth Rollins both lose their titles in the 10 year anniversary of The Shield.#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/AGu3kSvBWg So Austin Theory won back the US Championship with a slight gimmick changeIt was exactly a year ago in #SurvivorSeries when that golden egg thing happened and then Vince became AT's guide for stardom. twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st… So Austin Theory won back the US Championship with a slight gimmick change 👀It was exactly a year ago in #SurvivorSeries when that golden egg thing happened and then Vince became AT's guide for stardom. twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

The Shield debuted ten years ago at Survivor Series, as they broke onto the main roster scene in WWE. However, after years of dominance, the group eventually disbanded when Rollins betrayed the faction.

In 2019, Moxley (Ambrose) debuted for AEW and eventually established his place as a top star in Tony Khan's promotion. The former Shield member is a three-time AEW World Champion and has feuded with top stars including CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and other prominent names.

Were you a fan of Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley losing their titles on The Shield's 10th-year anniversary?

