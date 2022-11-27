Wrestling fans have reacted to Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, losing their respective championships on the 10th year anniversary of The Shield.
At AEW Full Gear 2022, Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to MJF after being betrayed by William Regal. Whereas at Survivor Series WarGames, Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match involving Bobby Lashley.
Taking to Twitter, fans compared the two former Shield members to their third stablemate, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite Moxley and Rollins' loss.
Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:
The Shield debuted ten years ago at Survivor Series, as they broke onto the main roster scene in WWE. However, after years of dominance, the group eventually disbanded when Rollins betrayed the faction.
In 2019, Moxley (Ambrose) debuted for AEW and eventually established his place as a top star in Tony Khan's promotion. The former Shield member is a three-time AEW World Champion and has feuded with top stars including CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and other prominent names.
