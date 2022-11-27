Create

"2 down... 1 to go" - Wrestling world stunned with title win statistic among former Shield members following Seth Rollins' match at Survivor Series WarGames

By Soumik Datta
Modified Nov 27, 2022 10:09 AM IST
The Shield dominated WWE for years
The Shield dominated WWE for years

Wrestling fans have reacted to Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, losing their respective championships on the 10th year anniversary of The Shield.

At AEW Full Gear 2022, Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to MJF after being betrayed by William Regal. Whereas at Survivor Series WarGames, Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match involving Bobby Lashley.

Taking to Twitter, fans compared the two former Shield members to their third stablemate, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion despite Moxley and Rollins' loss.

Check out the Twitter reactions from fans:

The jobbers of the group twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
i know they sick looking at roman rn twitter.com/prowfinesse/st…
@ProWFinesse Couldn’t be Roman 🥱
@ProWFinesse Both loses were the right call
@ProWFinesse 2 down... 1 to go (I know, won't happen til Mania at the earliest, but a person can dream).
@ProWFinesse Don't worry .... Roman won't loose for a long time still....
So Austin Theory won back the US Championship with a slight gimmick change 👀It was exactly a year ago in #SurvivorSeries when that golden egg thing happened and then Vince became AT's guide for stardom. twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
One is world Champion other one is jobber Midcarder lol twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…
That's crazy twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

The Shield debuted ten years ago at Survivor Series, as they broke onto the main roster scene in WWE. However, after years of dominance, the group eventually disbanded when Rollins betrayed the faction.

In 2019, Moxley (Ambrose) debuted for AEW and eventually established his place as a top star in Tony Khan's promotion. The former Shield member is a three-time AEW World Champion and has feuded with top stars including CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and other prominent names.

Were you a fan of Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley losing their titles on The Shield's 10th-year anniversary? Sound off in the comment section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Genci Papraniku
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...