2-time AEW champion drops a huge Stephanie McMahon reference

A former AEW champion just posted a message online. He referenced Stephanie McMahon in his message.

Chris Jericho has been a mainstay on AEW TV since the promotion's inception and was even its inaugural World Champion. However, he has not appeared on TV since earlier this year. Amid this absence, there have been rumors that the former World Champion could be on his way back to WWE. Jericho has also played into this by posting clips from his WWE run on social media.

Recently, Chris Jericho took to social media to post a clip on his Instagram story that featured a segment between himself and Stephanie McMahon that took place several years ago.

Check out his story here

Screengrab of Chris Jericho's Instagram story (source: Jericho's Instagram account)

Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon with a major announcement at Wrestlepalooza

At Wrestlepalooza 2025, The Undertaker made a surprise appearance and took a seat beside Stephanie McMahon. He informed the former WWE CEO that she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2026. Stephanie looked genuinely surprised and emotional at the announcement.

During the Wrestlepalooza post-show press conference, Triple H revealed that Stephanie had no idea that Taker was coming out there to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"She had no idea, and I think she thought that 'Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought 'Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said 'induct.' But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho will eventually return to the WWE.

