Triple H surprised Stephanie McMahon with a Hall of Fame announcement at WWE Wrestlepalooza

WWE Wrestlepalooza is in the books, and the biggest announcement from the show was Stephanie McMahon's upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame 2026 Class in April 2026. Meanwhile, Triple H revealed he surprised his wife with the help of The Undertaker.

Earlier this year, Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and it was only a matter of time before Stephanie McMahon would get inducted into the illustrious list due to her work as an on-screen performer for over two decades in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Billion Dollar Princess was shocked upon finding out about the induction when The Undertaker had a segment with her at WWE Wrestlepalooza. In an appearance on Wrestlepalooza Post-Show, Triple H revealed that it was a surprise for his wife, as she was under the assumption that The Deadman would joke around with her and sing her happy birthday.

"She had no idea, and I think she thought that Taker [The Undertaker] was coming out there; it's her birthday in four days. I think she thought Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing Happy Birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said "induct." But the truth is, she's one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era, and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world," Triple H said.

Will Stephanie McMahon wrestle one last time before she enters the WWE Hall of Fame?

Stephanie McMahon played a key on-screen figure following the Attitude Era under the old regime. While McMahon wasn't a regular competitor, she did win the Women's Championship and had a handful of matches under her belt as a performer before becoming an on-screen personality.

Speaking on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Nikki Bella asked the veteran about the possibility of having another match in the company. The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that the same Big E asked about the same thing, and she firmly believes she will embarrass herself and the business if she decides to have another match in WWE.

"Big E asked me last night on the pre show. He goes, 'so do you have one more match in you?' And I'm like, 'no.' Have you seen this division? I will embarrass myself and the business if I try to hang with these women," she said.

It'll be interesting to see which star will induct her into the Hall of Fame.

