2-time AEW champion issues warning to Death Riders ahead of huge mixed tornado tag match

A current AEW champion just started feuding with the Death Riders. She has issued a challenge to the group ahead of an upcoming match.For the past few weeks, Jon Moxley was involved in backstage segments with Kris Statlander. It looked like he had been trying to brainwash her for the past couple of weeks. At AEW All Out 2025, Statlander achieved the biggest milestone in her career when she won the Women's World Championship. This week on Dynamite, Moxley finally tried to bring her into his group by having her turn on her friend, Harley Cameron. However, Statlander attacked Wheeler Yuta and then flipped off Moxley before she ran into the crowd to escape. Now, next week, Statlander and Darby Allin will team up against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Ahead of this match, Kris Statlander has taken to social media to issue a warning to the Death Riders members.&quot;We’ll see how you feel next week when stat daddy makes you go crying to mommy mox&quot;Check out her tweet here:Kris Statlander @callmekrisstatLINKWe’ll see how you feel next week when stat daddy makes you go crying to mommy moxKris Statlander addressed her win at AEW All Out 2025At AEW All Out 2025, Toni Storm defended the Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla. Although Storm was the favorite to win the match, Statlander surprised everyone by pinning the former WWE star to become the first woman to ever hold both the TBS and Women's World Title. Following the win, All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive with Kris Statlander on X in which she stated that she didn't expect to become Women's World Champion so soon.“I mean, I never thought, well, not that I never thought I’d say that. I just didn’t expect it to happen so soon. But I can finally say that Kris Statlander is the AEW Women’s World Champion, and not only that, I am the only person ever to have ever been the TBS Champion and the Women’s World Champion,&quot; [H/T Fightful]It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Kris Statlander for the Women's World Championship.