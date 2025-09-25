  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 2-time AEW champion issues warning to Death Riders ahead of huge mixed tornado tag match

2-time AEW champion issues warning to Death Riders ahead of huge mixed tornado tag match

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 25, 2025 20:26 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders have been a dominant faction in AEW (source: AEW's X account)

A current AEW champion just started feuding with the Death Riders. She has issued a challenge to the group ahead of an upcoming match.

Ad

For the past few weeks, Jon Moxley was involved in backstage segments with Kris Statlander. It looked like he had been trying to brainwash her for the past couple of weeks. At AEW All Out 2025, Statlander achieved the biggest milestone in her career when she won the Women's World Championship. This week on Dynamite, Moxley finally tried to bring her into his group by having her turn on her friend, Harley Cameron. However, Statlander attacked Wheeler Yuta and then flipped off Moxley before she ran into the crowd to escape. Now, next week, Statlander and Darby Allin will team up against Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of this match, Kris Statlander has taken to social media to issue a warning to the Death Riders members.

"We’ll see how you feel next week when stat daddy makes you go crying to mommy mox"

Check out her tweet here:

Ad

Kris Statlander addressed her win at AEW All Out 2025

At AEW All Out 2025, Toni Storm defended the Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla. Although Storm was the favorite to win the match, Statlander surprised everyone by pinning the former WWE star to become the first woman to ever hold both the TBS and Women's World Title.

Following the win, All Elite Wrestling posted an exclusive with Kris Statlander on X in which she stated that she didn't expect to become Women's World Champion so soon.

Ad
“I mean, I never thought, well, not that I never thought I’d say that. I just didn’t expect it to happen so soon. But I can finally say that Kris Statlander is the AEW Women’s World Champion, and not only that, I am the only person ever to have ever been the TBS Champion and the Women’s World Champion," [H/T Fightful]
Ad

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Kris Statlander for the Women's World Championship.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications