2-time champion sends a message after huge match announced for AEW Collision

A top star and former champion from AEW is scheduled for what promises to be a hard-hitting bout this week on Collision. The talent in question, Swerve Strickland, has sent a message on social media ahead of his showdown with Shane Taylor.
Strickland was involved in a blockbuster 10-man tag bout in the main event of this week's Grand Slam Mexico, where he teamed with Will Ospreay and The Opps to take on The Young Bucks, The Beast Mortos and Wheeler Yuta, and Jon Moxley of The Death Riders. The matchup ended with Swerve being pinned by Mox after Nicholas Jackson knocked The Realest off the top rope.
Although the heels were intent on continuing to punish Strickland and his tag partners after the bout, Hangman Page made his arrival and began trading blows with The One True King. The babyface alliance ended up fighting off the heels and celebrating to close out the show. Despite his loss at Arena Mexico, Swerve is set for action this weekend at AEW Collision, where he is scheduled to take on Shane Taylor in singles competition.
The so-called Franchise of AEW has now taken to X/Twitter to send a message ahead of his upcoming showdown.
"#slugfest," wrote Strickland.
Strickland had previously shared a ring with Taylor at ROH Final Battle 2022, where he and his former tag partner Keith Lee had squared off against the STP leader and JD Griffey.
Announcements for the upcoming episode of AEW Collision
AEW will roll into the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington, for this week's edition of Saturday Night Collision. Besides Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor, the following matches and segments have been announced for the upcoming show:
- Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata and TayJay vs. Penelope Ford, Megan Bayne, Thekla and Athena [All Star 8-Woman Tag Match]
- Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox
- An appearance from Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers this weekend.