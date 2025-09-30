  • home icon
  • 2-time champion unhappy with AEW's recent social media post; calls out Tony Khan

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 30, 2025 02:47 GMT
A former champion is frustrated with AEW
A former champion is frustrated with AEW's social media team [Image Credits: The AEW star's X profile, AEW's website (allelitewrestling.com)]

A former AEW champion is unhappy with the company for its social media post about his tag bout this weekend. The star in question, Anthony Bowens, has now voiced his grievance over the fact against Tony Khan.

The Five-Tool Player has been frustrated with his recent career trajectory for some time now. His relationship with his former mentor Billy Gunn seemingly disintegrated around a month ago after the legend stopped Anthony from continuing to batter his former tag partner, Max Caster, after beating him in a rematch this past July.

In Gunn's absence, another veteran, Jerry Lynn, has been trying to play peacekeeper between the former AEW World Tag Team and Trios Champions, attempting to get them on the same page especially after they helped him fend off The Swirl earlier this month. Bowens and Caster were made to put their differences aside and take on Lee Johnson and Blake Christian last weekend on AEW Collision, and the duo managed to score the win in spite of their issues.

The official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling recently posted a still from the aforementioned tag bout, commenting on the tentative reunion of The Acclaimed. The self-proclaimed Pride of Pro-Wrestling, however, did not take kindly to the post, claiming that his team-up with Max Caster was a one-time incident that took place because of Lynn's intervention. He even called out All Elite head honcho Tony Khan for allowing the match to happen.

"It was a one time thing because Jerry threatened my livelihood and paycheck. And Tony allowed it. Stop posting about it. Thanks!" - wrote Bowens.

Check out Anthony Bowens' tweet below:

It remains to be seen whether Bowens and Caster will team again moving forward on AEW programming.

Match results for last week's AEW Collision

The September 27 edition of Saturday Night AEW Collision emanated from the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia. The episode featured a star-studded, seven-match card, the results of which have been listed out below:

  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia defeated Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Daddy Magic Matt Menard
  • Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir defeated Rosario Grillo and Rachael Ellering [Mixed Tag Match]
  • Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeated Lee Johnson and Blake Christian
  • Dalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated KM, Corey Sparks and Cowpoke Paul
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) defeated Komander [TNT Championship Match]
  • Hook and Eddie Kingston defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith
  • Jamie Hayter defeated Julia Hart

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up to host the Six-Year Anniversary edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite this week.

