2-time RAW Tag Team Champions tipped to return to WWE under Triple H's regime after 3-year hiatus 

The wrestling world is routing for former RAW tag team champions to return to WWE under Triple H's regime. The champions are Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and FTR. One of their former rivals, Chad Gable, has also shared his thoughts on the tag team potentially making their return to the promotion.

FTR was released by WWE back in 2020. The same year they signed with AEW and have been part of the promotion since. In their three-year run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, they held the promotion's World Tag Team titles and held tag team titles from three companies simultaneously, namely ROH, AAA, and NJPW.

It has been heavily reported that FTR's AEW contract is coming to an end this April. Thus there are several rumors that the faction will be returning to Triple H's regime. One of their biggest rivals and real-life friends, Chad Gable, shared his thoughts on the potential return of the Top Guys.

Ahead of the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event, Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman got to interview Alpha Academy member, Chad Gable. When asked about FTR and their return to WWE, Gable praised the Top Guys and mentioned that he would love to face them once again.

"Selfishly, I would love it. Those guys were and are guys that I consider professional rivals, but also my best friends ... Sometimes that's the best combo because not only can we push each other, but we really challenge each other in a way that I've never been challenged by other people. And I think it's such a competitive nature between us, me and those guys, that's what created some of the magic that we had back then," Chad Gable said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is also routing for FTR to return to the promotion

While speaking with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman during the WWE 2K23 event, Seth Rollins spoke about his relationship with FTR and mentioned that he would love to see the faction back in the promotion.

"Great talents. Hell of a tag team. Good guys. Always had a good relationship with them. I'd love to see them come back if they want to come back and hang out with us," Seth Rollins said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

On several occasions, FTR's Dax Harwood had teased the faction's return to their former promotion.

