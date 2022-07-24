2-time world champion sends a message to FTR following their historic match at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Jay Briscoe has sent a message to FTR following their historic clash against The Briscoe Brothers at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

In the show's main event, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood retained their ROH World Tag Team Championship against the former champions in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Taking to Twitter, the former Ring of Honor World Champion shared a photo of The Briscoes facing off with FTR from their bout at Death Before Dishonor. He captioned it by writing:

"Until we meet again..."

Check out Jay Briscoe's tweet below:

FTR recently claimed that they wanted to go to NJPW after their WWE run

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are arguably at the top of their game at the moment in AEW. They are the reigning ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Harwood and Wheeler revealed that FTR's original plan was to finish up with WWE and transition over to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. They also shared their intentions to win the IWPG World Tag Team Championship, a title that they currently hold.

"Before AEW became a thing, our idea was to finish up WWE, go to Japan, and we wanted to win the IWGP Tag Team Championships. To be able to Internationally do what we’ve done here in the states is awesome too. When we were making our decision on taking our career into our own hands a few years ago and leaving, like, New Japan was one of the reasons,” Wheeler said. “We wanted to go and wrestle in New Japan. We wanted to win these titles."

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Wheeler and Harwood won a three-way tag team match against Roppongi Vice and The United Empire's Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan to win the IWGP World Tag Team Championship for the first time.

They initially defeated The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship as well. It will be interesting to see which tag title they are eyeing next in All Elite Wrestling.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far