2-time World Heavyweight Champion snubbing WWE to join AEW for Sting's last match would be "a full-circle scenario," claims legend

On last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Sting revealed that he would be competing in officially the final match of his career. Following this, former WCW manager Eric Bischoff gave his take on what could possibly come out of this.

The Icon made his match debut back in Revolution 2021, teaming up with his mentee Darby Allin to take on Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. His retirement match at Revolution 2024 would mark three years since his AEW debut. According to him, this would officially be his last wrestling match as well.

On a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff first commented on whether he thought that Sting's final match could draw numbers. He mentioned how this was not a guarantee, but if booked right, it could at least increase the ratings.

"What's the build-up look like? Is there a story leading into it? How much promotion goes does it get? How much attention does it get? Remains to be seen," he said. "Do I think it can increase the numbers? Absolutely I think it can, do I think it will? Who knows, we'll find out."

When talking about who the perfect opponent would be, Bischoff first had Ric Flair in mind, saying that due to their history, this would be a full-circle scenario. He also mentioned that Darby Allin could be perfect, as this could be a passing of the torch moment. He believed that this all depended on the storyline.

"There is but it'll never happen, nor do I think it should happen, but it would be cool if it would or could. I'd love to see he and Ric [Flair]. That's a full-circle scenario right there, Ric Flair is the guy that actually put Sting on the map and I think it would be just awesome ... "Darby Allin could be a good choice, there could be other good choices, again, depending on the story." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Another WWE veteran confirms Sting vs. Ric Flair could become a reality

While speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell brought up how Ric Flair could be a potential opponent for Sting, seeing as he was still willing to have one final match.

The only conditions needed were a PPV for this to happen, and AEW may do this with Revolution. However, Mantell was not into the idea and was not willing to watch this.

"Who recently retired and had his last match? Ric Flair. He almost had; he almost died in the ring in Nashville, and all of a sudden, he pops up, he says well, I think I am going to have another match. Just one more match, and all of a sudden, Sting comes out. He is retiring, and he is going to have one more match. But now all I am looking for is somebody to finance this PPV. So, who they, they got Tony Khan sitting there. So I think we might see Flair and Sting the last go-around, the last dance, or the last drink of the night or whatever, and who knows what it might be. Would you watch it? [No] I wouldn't watch it either."

At this point, while on paper it sounds like a great idea, it may not be a good one, in reality, to book two senior citizens for a final retirement match, considering how the risks outweigh the rewards.

