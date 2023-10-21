Sting's retirement match might also be another WWE Hall Of Farmer's last match according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes legendary wrestler Sting's retirement match could be WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's last match.

The recent edition of AEW Dynamite saw Sting announce his retirement plans. He confirmed that following a legendary career spanning over five decades, he will hang his boots at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View next year.

Dutch Mantell believes Ric Flair will see this as an opportunity to have his last match, too. The 16-time world champion had his retirement match last year in July, where he teamed up with former WWE star Andrare El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. However, Ric Flair recently stated that he was back to feeling great, which led to several reports of him wanting another match, which he denied.

Dutch Mantell discussed Sting's potential retirement bout and said that we may see WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair lock horns with Sting at the AEW show. He believes Sting and Flair will need someone to sponsor their PPV, marking Tony Khan for the job. Mantell said the following about this booking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"Who recently retired and had his last match? Ric Flair. He almost had; he almost died in the ring in Nashville, and all of a sudden, out of the clear, he pops up he says says well, I think I am going to have another match, just one more. Just one more match, and all of a sudden, Sting comes out. He is retiring, and he is going to have one more match. But now all I am looking for is somebody to finance this PPV. So, who they, they got Tony Khan sitting there. So I think we might see Flair and Sting the last go-around, the last dance, or the last drink of the night or whatever, and who knows what it might be. Would you watch it? [No] I wouldn't watch it either." [55:21 - 56:50]

You can watch the full episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk below:

Mantell also noted that he didn't think anyone would watch Ric Flair's retirement match at Nashville in the PPV titled " Ric Flair's Last Match." The show featured several names from multiple wrestling promotions, while several WWE legends were in attendance.

Ric Flair reacts to Charlotte Flair's loss in the title match on WWE SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown saw Charlotte Flair challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship in the main event. The Queen came close to winning her 15th title championship but was denied by an essential interference from Damage CTRL.

Ric Flair congratulated the entire women's division following the memorable main event. He hailed Iyo Sky and Charlotte Flair for making the "boys look lame" by being so good. Sky seized her opportunity and pinned Charlotte to retain her gold, following which the heel stable launched a vicious attack on the challenger.

However, they would soon regret their decision as SmackDown's closing moments saw Bianca Belair make a surprise return and rush to Charlotte's defense. This was the EST of WWE's first appearance on television since August.

Would you like to see Sting and Ric Flair have one last match? Sound off in the comments section below.