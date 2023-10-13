WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently addressed whether he's interested in having another wrestling match.

The Nature Boy competed in his final match on July 31, 2022, which saw him team up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, he stated that he wants to wrestle again, and he wishes that he chose Ricky Morton as his opponent for his retirement match.

Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Ric Flair stated that the reports of him saying he wants to wrestle again were taken out of context. He clarified that he doesn't want to have another match, but he's feeling great.

"No, that was completely taken out of context. No, I have no desire to wrestle again. I said I could, because I feel great. And if I did, I could be better because I would learn from the mistakes I made getting ready last time, which was not hydrating. I weighed 218 and I didn't drink any water that day, a combination of nerves and everything else," said Flair.

He added:

"We really had worked out what you would have thought, Mike, as a decent match, not great by any means. But when I mentioned that I didn't feel good, everybody thought I was having a heart attack and that was a blatant error on my part but no, I feel great. I'm so damn...I'm probably the only guy in the business that doesn't have a knee replacement or hip replacement or anything. I feel great."

Ric Flair says he was surprised by Vince McMahon's decision to sell WWE

Vince McMahon was the chairman and CEO of WWE for many years. The company was sold to Endeavor this year and merged with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings.

During the same interview, Ric Flair said he was surprised that Vince McMahon decided to sell WWE.

"To be honest with you, I was surprised. I never thought he would ever walk away from it but I think he probably felt the time was there and sold it for, you know, he actually put a price on it that he thought no one would ever pay and then along came somebody and paid the price. And I think he put 3 billion more than anybody ever estimated. I think he thought nobody would ever buy it. And then they came along and bought it," Flair said.

Ric Flair is often regarded as the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He's also the first two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

