74-year-old WWE legend says he wants to wrestle again

Former world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently mentioned he wants to wrestle once again.

On July 31, 2022, Flair went on to wrestle his retirement match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarett in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 16-time world champion has mentioned that he passed out twice during the bout. However, despite that, Flair emerged victorious in the match, making Jarrett submit with the figure four submission maneuver.

While speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Nature Boy expressed his desire to wrestle again. Flair also addressed that he wished he could have picked a different wrestler for his final match.

According to Ric Flair, he regrets not choosing Ricky Morton as his opponent during his retirement bout in Nashville.

"I want to wrestle again right now. Isn’t it crazy? I feel like because, Ricky Morton, the guy that I should have chosen for my last match would have been great. Ricky Morton is still wrestling. You know what the best thing for me about it was, is I forced myself to really get in shape," he said.

Ric Flair wants Charlotte Flair to break his iconic WWE record

During the same interview, the Hall of Famer spoke about his and John Cena's 16 world title reigns.

Given that his daughter Charlotte Flair is already a 14-time World Champion in WWE, The Nature Boy believes she could become a 17-time World Champion.

The 74-year-old legend also noted if The Queen wins the world title 17 times, he and John Cena would be there to celebrate her accomplishment.

"I certainly hope it happens. I don't know what they're doing right now. But who knows? It's got to happen. It'd be the biggest thing in the business."

Only time will tell if Ric Flair ever decides to step inside the squared circle for one last run.

