Hall of Famer hopes 37-year-old WWE Superstar surpasses his and John Cena's iconic record

Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently expressed his desire to see a current WWE Superstar break his and John Cena's record of 16 world title wins. The name in question is Charlotte Flair.

The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte Flair, has 14 world championship victories to her name. For years, fans have debated whether Cena should surpass Ric and become a 17-time WWE World Champion. Since The Cenation Leader has transitioned to Hollywood, he is unlikely to capture gold anytime soon.

On an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ric was asked how he felt about his daughter possibly breaking his iconic record. The 74-year-old legend hoped to see the 37-year-old star surpass his tally of world title wins and explained how it would be a massive moment.

"I certainly hope it happens. I don't know what they're doing right now. But who knows? It's got to happen. It'd be the biggest thing in the business."

The Hall of Famer added that a female WWE Superstar breaking his record would elevate women's wrestling and do substantial viewership numbers.

"Because I feel like the women have had more empowerment right now than they ever had, and deservedly, right. But the biggest thing that could happen, John and I talked about this, John Cena. Can you imagine us walking down and congratulating Charlotte? What kind of rating would that get on TV?" Ric said.

