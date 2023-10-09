John Cena sends a two-word message ahead of his WWE NXT appearance

WWE NXT faithful are in for a treat this week as John Cena will be involved in a show that goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. The Cenation Leader hyped up his upcoming special appearance in his latest tweet while plugging a recent promo.

The 16-time WWE World Champion will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner when the former NXT Champion takes on Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman by his side.

NXT's next episode will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. If it wasn't obvious already, WWE is leaving no stone unturned in making the show seem like a big deal, with additional appearances from Cody Rhodes and Asuka being announced.

John Cena's presence, however, is one of the biggest surprises as it would mark his return to the brand for the first time since 2013. Cena is going to NXT with a goal: to motivate and guide Carmelo Hayes to a victory over Bron Breakker.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, John Cena urged the fans to tune into the episode as he promised it was more special than any other recent edition of the program. Cena also took to Twitter to share the video while reminding the fans that tomorrow night's NXT just can't be missed:

"Tomorrow night! @WWENXT @USA_Network."

Cena is ready to increase NXT's star power

What happened with John Cena at Fastlane?

The SAG-AFTRA strike has meant that the WWE Universe has seen more of John Cena on weekly TV. The 46-year-old superstar returned a few weeks ago and has since been embroiled in a program with The Bloodline.

The Franchise Player teamed up with LA Knight to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at the recently concluded Fastlane Premium Live Event, where the babyfaces prevailed over the Samoan heels. The idea was to make Knight look like a bigger star, and picking up a tag team victory alongside Cena certainly helped raise his stock in the eyes of the fans.

The former world champion, though, wants to elevate more stars during his current stint, and showing up in NXT for a night could give the brand a massive boost. Would you be watching? Let us know in the comments section below.