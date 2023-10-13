16-time champion says he was surprised by Vince McMahon's decision to sell WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently talked about Vince McMahon selling the Stamford-based company.

The historic WWE-UFC merger was completed last month, which meant that McMahon no longer had the major ownership of the company. This decision came as a huge surprise to people around the world, considering his known obsession with having control over the product.

During a recent interview with PWInsider, Flair revealed that he was surprised by Vince's decision to sell the company. The record 16-time World Champion also said that McMahon probably didn't expect anyone to have bought it at his set valuation.

"To be honest with you, I was surprised. I never thought he would ever walk away from it but I think he probably felt the time was there and sold it for, you know, he actually put a price on it that he thought no one would ever pay and then along came somebody and paid the price. And I think he put 3 billion more than anybody ever estimated. I think he thought nobody would ever buy it. And then they came along and bought it," Flair said.

Expand Tweet

Flair also said that the Stamford-based company has the most entertaining product.

WWE legend Ric Flair says that Stone Cold Steve Austin is the Greatest of All Time

Several legendary Superstars over the years have been responsible for the monumental success of the Stamford-based company.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair said Stone Cold Steve Austin was the Greatest of All Time. He said that the Texas Rattlesnake saved the company during the late 90s.

"The GOAT. Well, I think to me the GOAT is the guy that did the most for the business. Not necessarily, doesn't mean he had to be the best wrestler. But the guy that did, meant the most to our business and the guy that saved, in my eyes, saved WWE, Steve Austin," Flair said.

Ric Flair was last seen on WWE television during the Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year.

What did you make of Flair's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE