Ric Flair picks his GOAT: ex-WWE star that Hulk Hogan called 'third greatest wrestler of all time'

Ric Flair has picked his "Greatest Of All Time" in the pro wrestling business.

Hulk Hogan and Flair are the best of friends in real life. Last year, the former stated that The Nature Boy was the greatest wrestler of all time, followed by him at the second spot. Hogan then placed Stone Cold Steve Austin at #3.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ric Flair declared that Stone Cold is the greatest of all time. He added that Austin saved WWE back during the late 90s.

"The GOAT. Well, I think to me the GOAT is the guy that did the most for the business. Not necessarily, doesn't mean he had to be the best wrestler. But the guy that did, meant the most to our business and the guy that saved, in my eyes, saved WWE, Steve Austin." [0:04-0:32]

What did Hulk Hogan say about Ric Flair and Stone Cold last year?

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair were at a party in Tampa, Florida, last year. The Hulkster had major praise for The Nature Boy during the party and declared him the GOAT.

He made sure to announce that Austin was #3 behind Flair and him. Check out his comments below:

"In honor of the third greatest wrestler ever, 'cause he's [points at Flair] #1, I'm #2. In honor of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good [inaudible] Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!" Hogan said.

Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are regarded by many as two of the biggest superstars in the business. Hogan was the biggest name in pro wrestling during the '80s and the late '90s as well.

As for Austin, he was instrumental in WWE beating WCW in the Monday Night War, which eventually led to Vince McMahon purchasing Ted Turner's organization in March 2001.

