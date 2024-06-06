2-time WWE Divas Champion returns to the ring a week after airing frustration with booking

A two-time former WWE Divas Champion made her return to the ring on Dynamite one week after airing her frustration with her booking in AEW. The talent in question is Saraya, who competed under the ring-name Paige in WWE.

The Anti-Diva squared off against Mariah May in singles action on the June 5, 2024, edition of Dynamite. The bout, which was initially expected to be held on last week's episode, took place two weeks after Saraya and Harley Cameron lost to the former Stardom talent and her mentor, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a tag team match.

The former WWE Divas Champion blindsided The Glamour as soon as the match started. However, May managed to fight back, delivering a hip attack on her opponent at one point in a tribute to The Illustrious One, who was sitting on the commentary desk.

Trending

However, Saraya mounted a fierce comeback, hitting May with an elevated DDT towards the end of the match before eventually locking in her submission finisher and forcing her opponent to tap out for a major victory.

Expand Tweet

After the match, The Outcasts attacked The Fighting Princess as well as The Timeless One when the latter tried to protect her protege. However, Mina Shirakawa made the save for May, her former tag partner and stablemate from Stardom.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback