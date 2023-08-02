2-time WWE Divas Champion wants "an opportunity" ahead of AEW All In

AEW will be heading to Wembley Stadium in London for the massive All In Pay-Per-View on August 27. Ahead of the event, a former WWE Divas Champion has opened up about what she wants to see in the build to the monumental show.

The star in question is Saraya (fka Paige). Assuming she wrestles at the event, it will be the 30-year-old's first time performing in her home country since April 2016, when she was with WWE.

Saraya signed with All Elite Wrestling in September of last year but has only competed a handful of times in the company. She heads her own stable in All Elite's women's division, The Outcasts, alongside former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Ruby Soho.

There has been some controversy lately revolving around the creative direction of AEW's female talent, and the English star is also making it her concern. When a fan asked on Twitter what she would like to do at the upcoming All In Pay-Per-View, Saraya put her personal desires aside and focused on the women of the company:

"Well. It’s a big show, gonna be a longer one too. Putting my opinion about me to the side and thinking of the division as a whole. I think the women deserve an opportunity and with ample time we could have multiple matches and really utilize the weeks between now and until then to start telling a couple different stories leading up to what’s gonna be the biggest wrestling event in history."

SARAYA @Saraya twitter.com/backuphangman/… Well. It’s a big show, gonna be a longer one too. Putting my opinion about me to the side and thinking of the division as a whole. I think the women deserve an opportunity and with ample time we could have multiple matches and really utilize the weeks between now and until then… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Will Saraya take part in a Women's Blood & Guts match at AEW All In?

All Elite Wrestling has devoted itself to faction warfare, and one of its most acclaimed match stipulations is Blood & Guts, a two-ring cage match that draws inspiration from the legendary WarGames format.

There have been three Blood & Guts matches in AEW thus far, with the most recent pitting The Blackpool Combat Club against The Golden Elite on July 19. While there has never been a women's edition of the brutal stipulation, one might be in the works for AEW All In.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is speculation that The Outcasts could compete in the dual-cage structure at All In on August 27. What's more, it's possible that NJPW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) could get involved.

"Although Tony Khan was very negative about a women’s Blood & Guts match, the idea of The Outcasts, largely to get Saraya on the show in a match, in a major gimmick match like that, would make the show special. The Outcasts would need two partners and Mercedes Mone would fit but she was still on crutches last week so may not be able to make it. That match would be a bigger deal than a title match," the report stated.

It's unlikely that Mone will compete at the event, as she suffered an injury in May and is still on the road to recovery. However, fans should expect plenty of surprises when AEW comes to London for All In.

What are your thoughts on the current direction of the Women's division in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.