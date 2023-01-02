2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion will return to dethrone Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns; says legend

Roman Reigns hasn't lost a singles match clean since his December 2019 TLC bout against Baron Corbin. Since then, the Tribal Chief has dominated in WWE, but Matt Hardy believes that his days are numbered and that Cody Rhodes will dethrone him.

Ever since Cody Rhodes shockingly departed from AEW, fans have been speculating about what could be next for The American Nightmare. Rhodes has been candid about his intentions in WWE, as he aims to be the first member of his family to capture a World Championship in the promotion.

During a recent Extreme Life with Matt Hardy episode, the veteran briefly pondered who could defeat Roman Reigns, and quickly claimed that his former colleague would be the one to end the Tribal Chief's streak.

"I’m gonna go with Cody, man," Matt Hardy said. (01:19:40 onward).

Cody Rhodes was unfortunately not well received during his final run with AEW. The star was met with relentless jeering from the audience and fans online, making his WWE jump all the more bitter for these fans.

Matt Hardy isn't the only wrestling veteran who believes that Cody Rhodes will ultimately dethrone Roman Reigns, as Eric Bischoff recently explained why he thinks it's the best route and will result in a fantastic story.

Despite seeing an end to Roman Reigns' long streak, Matt Hardy believes he's the "franchise" of WWE

The Tribal Chief has been dominating the WWE roster ever since he first picked up the Universal Championship when he took on Braun Strowman and The Fiend in a Triple Threat. Since then, the star has cemented his legacy in the promotion.

During the same episode, Hardy picked Roman Reigns as his personal best male WWE wrestler for 2022.

"I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and beyond, and him heading The Bloodline, turning it into a main event act, they really are the franchise of the WWE," Hardy said ."Roman Reigns is the franchise player. He's just the nucleus of WWE right now and he's just done a tremendous job." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Could the Tribal Chief be staring at his first defeat since 2019, or will he somehow best The American Nightmare and continue his massive reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

