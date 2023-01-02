Matt Hardy calls current Smackdown Superstar the "franchise" of WWE

WWE has some of the biggest stars on its roster, and SmackDown is home to several top performers. Matt Hardy recently claimed that Roman Reigns was not only a main event act but the franchise of the company.

AEW also sports some of the most talented names in wrestling, including Reigns' former partner Jon Moxley. However, few stars seem to rival The Tribal Chief's popularity in the business.

During a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Broken One named the Undisputed Universal Champion as the promotion's biggest star of 2022.

"I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and beyond, and him heading The Bloodline, turning it into a main event act, they really are the franchise of the WWE," Hardy said ."Roman Reigns is the franchise player. He's just the nucleus of WWE right now and he's just done a tremendous job." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Jim Cornette believes that instead of bringing in an unknown star for shock effect alongside Swerve Strickland, AEW should have instead brought in Roman Reigns' cousin, Jacob Fatu.

Matt Hardy compares Roman Reigns to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan was among the biggest superstars in the wrestling business between the 1980s and '90s. He notably began to make fewer appearances over time, making him a star attraction in numerous promotions.

During the same episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 48-year-old star recalled seeing Hulk Hogan in his childhood and compared his star power to Roman Reigns today.

"It almost feels reminiscent of back in the day when I was growing up and Hulk Hogan, his wrestling appearances were so limited on TV anyway. If you're seeing him, it's a special, big moment," Hardy said. (H/T WrestlingINC)

Reigns' WWE schedule has often been criticized by fans online. However, he continues to dominate the company as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

