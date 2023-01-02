Roman Reigns gets compared to controversial WWE Hall of Famer for his limited appearances lately 

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the biggest pro wrestlers in the industry today, and has often been compared to John Cena and The Rock at their peak. However, Matt Hardy believes that The Tribal Chief reminds him of Hulk Hogan, especially since 2022.

Across the entirety of 2022, Roman Reigns shockingly only had 10 on-screen matches. While Hardy had a more positive response to it, many fans compared it to Brock Lesnar's limited appearances, especially since he's currently reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

During a recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained how the two stars are similar in his view, after recalling Hulk Hogan in his peak.

"To me, it almost feels reminiscent of back in the day when I was growing up and a big fan when I first got hooked on wrestling, and Hulk Hogan, his wrestling appearances were so limited on TV anyway. If you're seeing him, it's a special, big moment," he said. (H/T WrestlingINC)

𝔾𝕒𝕣𝕪 ℍ  @garyh3k Hulk Hogan holding a young Roman Reigns with his dad Sika Hulk Hogan holding a young Roman Reigns with his dad Sika https://t.co/gqzVXTyQq0

Rising AEW star Ricky Starks recently sent a direct shout-out to Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns' real-life cousin and fellow Bloodline member.

Jim Cornette believes that a recent AEW Dynamite segment could have benefited from using Roman Reigns' cousin Jacob Fatu

Jim Cornette recently reviewed AEW Dynamite's segment with Rick Ross. He had numerous issues with the promotion using Parker Bourdeaux and an unknown wrestler instead of someone with more shock appeal.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy

Sure seems like Rick Ross will continue to be on #AEW with Swerve. Also, him calling Keith Lee "Big Funky" is the chef's kiss 🤌 Sure seems like Rick Ross will continue to be on #AEW with Swerve. Also, him calling Keith Lee "Big Funky" is the chef's kiss 🤌https://t.co/GghcFOWepu

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager suggested that Jacob Fatu would have been a far better surprise star to include than Swerve Strickland's latest companions.

"Jacob Fatu, he could get over cold because all he'd have to do is come out and have that animosity and f**king hit that big power slam, and then the springboard Moonsault, oh sh*t. There was no 'oh sh*t' here. There were just plenty of sh*t but no oh," Cornette said. [16:42 - 17:00]

Could AEW someday pick up one of the talents from the legendary Anoa'i wrestling family? Let us know which member you would most like to see jump ship to AEW in the comments section!

