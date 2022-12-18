Top AEW star responds to Bloodline member's immense praise with a heartfelt message

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in the modern era of professional wrestling. The Tribal Chief holds both the WWE and Universal championships, while The Usos are the reigning undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have received heaps of praise from the wrestling world, and AEW star Ricky Starks has also shared his thoughts on the faction.

The AEW star has had a successful run in the promotion. He is a former FTW Champion. Starks is currently looking to win the top title in the promotion. He won the Dynamite Ring Battle Royal and the World Title Eliminator tournaments to face MJF for the championship.

Although Ricky Starks was unsuccessful in gaining the title, he put on a tough fight, and fans appreciated his performance.

Following his match, Starks was interviewed by Comicbook.com. During the interview, he talked about his run in AEW and then shared his thoughts on The Bloodline and Solo Sikoa. He felt blessed to be appreciated by the fans and, at the same time, was happy to see Sikoa and his faction succeed in WWE.

"I think every artist wants to be somewhat recognized for their work, and as I always say, I'm sensitive about my ish. It's really nice to see someone think of me in that light. Shoutout to Solo, I think all of [The Bloodline] are doing great right now ... I'm not really one for few words, but that was really cool to see and go, 'Damn, okay, I'm doing something right," Ricky Starks said. [H/T Comicbook.com]

John Cena returns to wrestle The Bloodline in two weeks on WWE SmackDown

On last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns wanted to test Sami Zayn's loyalty once again and mentioned that he wanted to team up with Zayn to eliminate the problem that is Kevin Owens.

The tag team match was made official. Reigns and Zayn were set to team up together to take on Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. During the final segment of the night, The Bloodline was in the ring, and The Tribal Chief was addressing the wrestling world. At the time, John Cena shocked the world by popping up on the titantron and revealing that he would be Owens' partner.

This will be Cena's first match this year, and will continue the tradition of him wrestling at least once every year since his WWE debut.

