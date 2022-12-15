"Young Triple H vs. young Rock" - Wrestling world amazed by AEW stars' in-ring performance on Dynamite: Winter is Coming

One of the greatest rivalries in the world of professional wrestling is Triple H versus The Rock. On last night's main event of AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, MJF put his title on the line against Ricky Starks. The wrestling world was fascinated by the match between the two and compared their program to the legendary WWE feud.

This was Friedman's first title defense, and he was determined to prove to all the doubters that he was a fighting champion. On the other hand, Ricky Starks wanted to ensure that MJF had the shortest world title reign in the promotion's history. Both stars gave everything they had, but ultimately, The Devil prevailed.

People were stunned by the contest and appreciated both stars for entertaining the masses. Here are some of the reactions:

Some fans appreciated MJF for his contribution to AEW and for continuing to be one of the top heels in the promotion.

Although Ricky Starks lost the match, the wrestling world lauded the efforts of The Absolute One. Fans wanted to see him dethrone Friedman at some point in the future.

Some Twitter users mocked Friedman for cheating to win and believed that if he continued this strategy, it would be a boring title run.

People joked about the AEW World Champion winning by a roll-up.

Top AEW star seemingly teased returning to the promotion led by Triple H

This past Saturday night was the Ring of Honor: Final Battle pay-per-view. One of the most talked-about matches of the show was the Double Dog Collar Match between The Briscoes and FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. The match was a blood bath, and in the end, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost their titles.

After the match, Harwood sent a message via Twitter thanking the fans and mentioning that the title reign was over. Fans took it as a subtle hint at the future of the tag team.

"It’s over. Thank you all," Dax Harwood tweeted.

FTR's contract is reportedly coming to an end next year. Fans will have to wait and see where they end up next.

