"Coming back to Triple H and WWE" - Wrestling fans erupt to the possibility of former RAW tag team champions returning after 2-year hiatus 

The wrestling world wants to see a released faction return to WWE under Triple H's leadership. The Game became The Head of Creative in August and overall has received a positive feedback from fans. People want to expand the WWE roster with former AEW World Tag Team Champion FTR.

FTR defended their ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes at the Final Battle pay-per-view. It was a brutal Double Dog Collar match and in the end The Briscoes managed to clinch the victory to become tag champions for the 13th time in Ring of Honor.

Following the match, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support throughout the title run and seemingly teased the end of the faction's run in AEW.

"It’s over. Thank you all," Dax Harwood tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

The wrestling world believes that the former ROH World Tag Team Champions are heading back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

TheHeadMFInCharge🥷🏻 @TheHeadMF @DaxFTR The E is waiting. Can’t wait to see you both in a revived tag team division. @DaxFTR The E is waiting. Can’t wait to see you both in a revived tag team division.

People appreciated their match against The Briscoes and were looking forward to their next chapter.

Darlene @Darlene38553115 @DaxFTR Match was sick..so glad you guys walked out instead of being carried out.. @DaxFTR Match was sick..so glad you guys walked out instead of being carried out..

Teffo @Teffo_01 @DaxFTR @AEW I’m really happy for The Briscoes, but to me and a lot of fans that have your backs FTR are still champs in our hearts. We love you so fn much guys. @DaxFTR @AEW I’m really happy for The Briscoes, but to me and a lot of fans that have your backs FTR are still champs in our hearts. We love you so fn much guys.

Folks thanked the faction and felt that FTR was the best tag team in the entire business of professional wrestling.

TKO @wrestling_tko @DaxFTR Perhaps the best tag run I’ve seen, definitely in a long time. You guys crushed it this year. Hope this doesn’t mean you’re leaving AEW but, if it does, thanks for the memories and hope you come back to AEW again some day. @DaxFTR Perhaps the best tag run I’ve seen, definitely in a long time. You guys crushed it this year. Hope this doesn’t mean you’re leaving AEW but, if it does, thanks for the memories and hope you come back to AEW again some day.

"People will still be talking about this year for you four 30 years from now. Vice documentaries and s***. Thank YOU," a fan tweeted.

Check out the full tweet here.

Some members of the wrestling world were puzzled about the fact that FTR held three titles at the same time, but Tony Khan still did not give them the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Zach McElroy @ZachMcElroy1 @DaxFTR Not having you and Cash hold all 4 belts at once is one of the biggest missed opportunities of the year. Should’ve held all the gold @DaxFTR Not having you and Cash hold all 4 belts at once is one of the biggest missed opportunities of the year. Should’ve held all the gold

Jaden Christopher @JadenCH_ @DaxFTR Tony not putting the titles on FTR is incredibly dumb @DaxFTR Tony not putting the titles on FTR is incredibly dumb

One fan mentioned that FTR's contract is nearing its end in 2023 and thus they are going to drop each title before then and bid their final goodbye with AEW.

4236356666 @4235091042 @DaxFTR FTR contract is up in April they have earned everything they got to experience. Thank you gentlemen for the best tag team matches over the last 3 years i've ever scene! @DaxFTR FTR contract is up in April they have earned everything they got to experience. Thank you gentlemen for the best tag team matches over the last 3 years i've ever scene!

Triple H has hired plenty of released WWE Superstars

One of the main reasons for the wrestling world to speculate that the former NXT and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions would return to WWE is because Triple H has full control of creative.

Since August, Triple H has re-hired a plethora of talent back. Some of those talents include Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Tegan Nox, and Bray Wyatt.

William Regal may soon join the list as his contract comes to an end at the end of December.

Would you like to see FTR return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes