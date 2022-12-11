"Coming back to Triple H and WWE" - Wrestling fans erupt to the possibility of former RAW tag team champions returning after 2-year hiatus 

The wrestling world wants to see a released faction return to WWE under Triple H's leadership. The Game became The Head of Creative in August and overall has received a positive feedback from fans. People want to expand the WWE roster with former AEW World Tag Team Champion FTR.
FTR defended their ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Briscoes at the Final Battle pay-per-view. It was a brutal Double Dog Collar match and in the end The Briscoes managed to clinch the victory to become tag champions for the 13th time in Ring of Honor.
Following the match, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to thank the fans for their support throughout the title run and seemingly teased the end of the faction's run in AEW.
"It’s over. Thank you all," Dax Harwood tweeted.
You can check out his tweet below:
The wrestling world believes that the former ROH World Tag Team Champions are heading back to World Wrestling Entertainment.
People appreciated their match against The Briscoes and were looking forward to their next chapter.
Folks thanked the faction and felt that FTR was the best tag team in the entire business of professional wrestling.
"People will still be talking about this year for you four 30 years from now. Vice documentaries and s***. Thank YOU," a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
Some members of the wrestling world were puzzled about the fact that FTR held three titles at the same time, but Tony Khan still did not give them the AEW World Tag Team Titles.
One fan mentioned that FTR's contract is nearing its end in 2023 and thus they are going to drop each title before then and bid their final goodbye with AEW.
Triple H has hired plenty of released WWE Superstars
One of the main reasons for the wrestling world to speculate that the former NXT and WWE RAW Tag Team Champions would return to WWE is because Triple H has full control of creative.
Since August, Triple H has re-hired a plethora of talent back. Some of those talents include Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Tegan Nox, and Bray Wyatt.
William Regal may soon join the list as his contract comes to an end at the end of December.
Would you like to see FTR return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.
