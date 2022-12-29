"A wonderful story" - WWE legend on 37-year-old star potentially dethroning Roman Reigns in 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed the possibility of Cody Rhodes becoming world champion in 2023.

Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company earlier this year after several years of absence. Upon his return, The American Nightmare entered a feud with Seth Rollins.

However, the 37-year-old suffered a legitimate injury ahead of his match against The Visionary at Hell in a Cell. After defeating Rollins at the premium live event, Rhodes underwent surgery and has been out of action since June.

Over the past few months, several reports have suggested that Rhodes could return to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and go on to dethrone Roman Reigns to become world champion at WrestleMania 39. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Eric Bischoff discussed that possibility.

"Well, it's a wonderful story, isn't it? I mean, second generation, I mean, who's, there are maybe a few more beloved characters in professional wrestling than Dusty Rhodes. I can't name one for me. But Dusty was so beloved and well respected. And then to have Cody following his father's footsteps and then become a WWE Champion, come on, that's a story. And I think that's why people are leaning into that speculation because it is such a good story," he said. [0:34 - 1:01]

Booker T believes Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania if The Rock is unavailable

Since 2016, The Rock has not competed in WWE. His last bout came at WrestleMania 32 when he defeated Erick Rowan. However, several reports have suggested he could return to the ring next year to square off against his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T suggested that Cody Rhodes be the one to go head-to-head against The Tribal Chief if The Rock is unavailable.

"Well, I mean that's my pick. I said if it's anybody it's gonna be Cody but, you know, people talking about The Rock and like I said, if something like that was to happen, I think, you know, I'm all in because it's money. It's all about business more than anything so yeah yeah I'm all in on that," he said.

