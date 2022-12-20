"You'll see" – 37-year-old WWE star hints at having a feud with Cody Rhodes when he returns

WWE SmackDown star Karrion Kross recently hinted at having a feud with Cody Rhodes when The American Nightmare returns from injury.

After nearly six years of absence, Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based promotion last April at WrestleMania 38. Over the next few weeks, he feuded with Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare defeated The Visionary at WrestleMania, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. However, he suffered a pectoral muscle tear ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Rollins and has been out of action since June.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross recently hinted at having a future feud with The American Nightmare. Playing a game of "thumbs up, thumbs down" on WWE's Arabic Instagram account, Kross and his wife, Scarlett, gave Rhodes two thumbs down.

"Hmmm... You'll see eventually," Kross said. "You'll see," Scarlett added.

Karrion Kross' personal relationship with Triple H brought him back to WWE

After spending about two years in WWE, the company released Karrion Kross from his contract in November 2021. However, he and Scarlett returned last August to join SmackDown.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kross disclosed that his personal relationship with Triple H led to him and his wife's return to the Stamford-based company.

"So every once in a while we would check in on Hunter and see how he's doing... One day he was wondering if we were around for a call. And then I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV. I jumped on a call with Hunter and he proposed the concept of coming back. He said, 'Would you guys like to come home?' And we were like, 'Of course we would'. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV," Kross said.

